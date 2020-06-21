All apartments in DuPont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2648 Meyer Street

2648 Meyer Street · No Longer Available
Location

2648 Meyer Street, DuPont, WA 98327
Yehle Park Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2648 Meyer Street Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced backyard - www.hometeamdupont.com
Available July 16th, 2020 PENDING APPLICATION
No pets allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home within 1948 square feet. Laminate flooring throughout lower level. Open floorplan, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, white doors/trim package along with 2" faux wood blinds. Washer/Dryer Hookups (units not included). Private fully fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage.

Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: one year. Gross Household Monthly income: $6,600. Security Deposit: $2,200. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities. For full criteria, visit our website at www.hometeamdupont.com and click on the Rentals tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Meyer Street have any available units?
2648 Meyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DuPont, WA.
What amenities does 2648 Meyer Street have?
Some of 2648 Meyer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Meyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Meyer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Meyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 2648 Meyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 2648 Meyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Meyer Street does offer parking.
Does 2648 Meyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Meyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Meyer Street have a pool?
No, 2648 Meyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 2648 Meyer Street have accessible units?
No, 2648 Meyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Meyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Meyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Meyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Meyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
