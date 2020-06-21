Amenities
2648 Meyer Street Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home with private, fenced backyard - www.hometeamdupont.com
Available July 16th, 2020 PENDING APPLICATION
No pets allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home within 1948 square feet. Laminate flooring throughout lower level. Open floorplan, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, white doors/trim package along with 2" faux wood blinds. Washer/Dryer Hookups (units not included). Private fully fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage.
Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: one year. Gross Household Monthly income: $6,600. Security Deposit: $2,200. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities. For full criteria, visit our website at www.hometeamdupont.com and click on the Rentals tab.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851830)