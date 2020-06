Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2606 Mitchell Avenue Available 06/22/20 2606 Mitchell Avenue - This 2 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, and dining area. Open kitchen has breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Master bedroom with attached bath with his and hers sinks and walk-in closet. Laundry room with W/D hook-ups and 2-car attached garage with yard maintained by HOA. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE4930376)