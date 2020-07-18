All apartments in DuPont
1835 Hoffman Hill
Last updated July 8 2020

1835 Hoffman Hill

1835 Hoffman Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Hoffman Hill Boulevard, DuPont, WA 98327
Hoffman Hill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DuPont 2 bedroom plus Loft, 1350 SF home for rent w/ lawn care! - DuPont 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, plus bonus loft home with 1350 SF. 2-car detached garage. Large kitchen with all appliances included. Stackable washer/dryer. Fully fenced lot with small patio. Monthly lawn care included!

Pets negotiable with refundable deposit and $25/mo pet rent.

Rental criteria includes but not limited to: lease term one year, gross household monthly income $5,700, security deposit $1900, no smoking, application fee $40.00 per adult, tenant pays all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Hoffman Hill have any available units?
1835 Hoffman Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DuPont, WA.
What amenities does 1835 Hoffman Hill have?
Some of 1835 Hoffman Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Hoffman Hill currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Hoffman Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Hoffman Hill pet-friendly?
No, 1835 Hoffman Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 1835 Hoffman Hill offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Hoffman Hill offers parking.
Does 1835 Hoffman Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Hoffman Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Hoffman Hill have a pool?
No, 1835 Hoffman Hill does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Hoffman Hill have accessible units?
No, 1835 Hoffman Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Hoffman Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Hoffman Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 Hoffman Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 Hoffman Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
