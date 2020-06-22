1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia.



Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. This home is also equipped with a Full Size Washer / Dryer.



Master Bedroom has an attached 3.4 Bath and Walk-In Closet. The Second Bedroom is adjacent to the main bathroom. Gas Fireplace in the Living Room. In-Wall Electric Heat in each room. Electric Water Heater. Comcast and High Speed Internet ready.



This unit comes with a One Car Garage and Auto Door Opener. There is an Interior stairwell from the Garage and entry steps to the front entry.



Rent Amount: $1,550.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,550.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning fee: $225.00

No Pets. Utilities not included.



Available: June 15, 2020



We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with a $50.00 application fee. We complete a credit criminal background check, employment/income verification and landlord reference. Combined household income must be 3X the rental amount.



Please contact leslie@soundviewpm.com or call 253-514-6520 to schedule a showing.