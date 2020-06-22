1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F

Amenities
This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia.
Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. This home is also equipped with a Full Size Washer / Dryer.
Master Bedroom has an attached 3.4 Bath and Walk-In Closet. The Second Bedroom is adjacent to the main bathroom. Gas Fireplace in the Living Room. In-Wall Electric Heat in each room. Electric Water Heater. Comcast and High Speed Internet ready.
This unit comes with a One Car Garage and Auto Door Opener. There is an Interior stairwell from the Garage and entry steps to the front entry.
Rent Amount: $1,550.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,550.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning fee: $225.00
No Pets. Utilities not included.
Available: June 15, 2020
We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with a $50.00 application fee. We complete a credit criminal background check, employment/income verification and landlord reference. Combined household income must be 3X the rental amount.
Please contact leslie@soundviewpm.com or call 253-514-6520 to schedule a showing.