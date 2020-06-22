All apartments in DuPont
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1656 Kenndy Pl Unit 4F

1656 Kennedy Place · (253) 514-6520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1656 Kennedy Place, DuPont, WA 98327
Palisade Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This Northwest Landing Condo unit is in a very nice location. Just minutes to I-5 and great for ez trips to Fort Lewis and Olympia.

Kitchen is equipped with Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. This home is also equipped with a Full Size Washer / Dryer.

Master Bedroom has an attached 3.4 Bath and Walk-In Closet. The Second Bedroom is adjacent to the main bathroom. Gas Fireplace in the Living Room. In-Wall Electric Heat in each room. Electric Water Heater. Comcast and High Speed Internet ready.

This unit comes with a One Car Garage and Auto Door Opener. There is an Interior stairwell from the Garage and entry steps to the front entry.

Rent Amount: $1,550.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,550.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning fee: $225.00
No Pets. Utilities not included.

Available: June 15, 2020

We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along with a $50.00 application fee. We complete a credit criminal background check, employment/income verification and landlord reference. Combined household income must be 3X the rental amount.

Please contact leslie@soundviewpm.com or call 253-514-6520 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

