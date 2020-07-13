/
apartments with pool
109 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA with pool
Woodmont
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
South Des Moines
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
North Central Des Moines
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Zenith
Whispering Brook
23407 16th Avenue S, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
769 sqft
A modern community with assigned parking, a pool with a deck area, playground, and yard. Near I-5 and shopping. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature fireplaces, wood flooring, a balcony, and larger kitchens with a pantry.
Marina District
22999 Marine View Dr S Unit D201
22999 Marine View Drive South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
803 sqft
Stunning Views - Waterfront Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Des Moines - This lovely condo sits right next to 250 feet of private sandy beach with unobstructed water views.
Zenith
23816 12th Pl S Unit 404
23816 12th Place South, Des Moines, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1277 sqft
23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 Available 08/07/20 Conveniently Located, Beautiful Townhome in Desired Hudson Ridge! - Welcome home! Available August 7. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in coveted Des Moines neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Des Moines
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community that offers spectacular views of the Puget Sound. When you’re seeking an apartment in Federal Way, WA, be sure to come and see what we have to offer.
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Situated just minutes from Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with large windows, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets in a tranquil community with Puget Sound views. On-site clubhouse, tanning studio, athletic center, racquetball court and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Des Moines
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Lakeland North
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,521
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
