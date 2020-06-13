/
3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redondo
1 Unit Available
1117 S 274th Pl.
1117 South 274th Place, Des Moines, WA
263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! - Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
2329 Kent Des Moines Road
2329 South Kent Des Moines Road, Des Moines, WA
Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach and Marina, and SeaTac Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 S 304th Street
703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1400 sqft
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,283.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,283.00 Admin Fee: $250.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 So 297th Pl
140 South 297th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2204 sqft
Beautiful home with picturesque views of Puget Sound waters and Olympic Mountains - Two Masters, Stunning Views. Goreius home with 3 separate fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
The Lakes
18 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1300 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
2 Units Available
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1176 sqft
Close to St. Francis Hospital and West Hylebos Wetlands Park. Modern apartments with large living areas, island kitchens, and private patios or balconies situated in a tranquil community with a wellness center and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
20 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1100 sqft
Prices and availability are subject to change! LIFE AT THE TOP\nCapture the essence of Northwest living. Surround yourself with natural beauty and excellent access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
54 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
