604 NW Glenwood Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace furnished

Wonderful Fully Furnished Cottage in Coupeville on a Cul de Sac - "Cairn Cottage" Wonderful Cottage in Coupville on a cul de sac. This one bedroom(loft) + den/office 1100 sq ft cottage is fully furnished in upscale style (IKEA furniture) with vaulted ceilings, living room, dining room, kitchen, front office and Loft bedroom with privacy and multiple closets. stack able washer/dryer included. Propane Gas Fireplace, Large patio on a large lot with quaint porch and walk way. area for parking. Very quaint. No pets please. 12 month lease. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787972)