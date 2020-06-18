All apartments in Coupeville
604 NW Glenwood Court.
Last updated June 18 2020

604 NW Glenwood Court

604 NW Glenwood Ct · (360) 675-2271
Location

604 NW Glenwood Ct, Coupeville, WA 98239

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 NW Glenwood Court · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Fully Furnished Cottage in Coupeville on a Cul de Sac - "Cairn Cottage" Wonderful Cottage in Coupville on a cul de sac. This one bedroom(loft) + den/office 1100 sq ft cottage is fully furnished in upscale style (IKEA furniture) with vaulted ceilings, living room, dining room, kitchen, front office and Loft bedroom with privacy and multiple closets. stack able washer/dryer included. Propane Gas Fireplace, Large patio on a large lot with quaint porch and walk way. area for parking. Very quaint. No pets please. 12 month lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

