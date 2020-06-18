Amenities

890 SE Parkside Place Available 07/08/20 890 SE Parkside Pl *Located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek* *HOA Fees, Water & Sewer Included with Rent* - Single Family Home located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek community of College Place. Built in 1999, this home features central heat and AC, range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, granite tile countertops, gas fireplace, master bedroom complete with walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanity sinks, separate shower, garden tub and private toilet nook, covered patio and double car garage. This home has a fenced backyard with Lions Park easily accessible through your own private gate. HOA fees, water and sewer included with rent. Tenant responsible for power, gas and garbage. HOA takes care of the front yard, tenant is responsible for side and backyard care. To view a copy of the Land Use Standards (neighborhood rules) please visit: http://villagesofgarrisoncreek.com/documents. No students. Pets negotiable.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



