College Place, WA
890 SE Parkside Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

890 SE Parkside Place

890 Parkside Place · No Longer Available
College Place
Location

890 Parkside Place, College Place, WA 99324

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
890 SE Parkside Place Available 07/08/20 890 SE Parkside Pl *Located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek* *HOA Fees, Water & Sewer Included with Rent* - Single Family Home located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek community of College Place. Built in 1999, this home features central heat and AC, range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, granite tile countertops, gas fireplace, master bedroom complete with walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanity sinks, separate shower, garden tub and private toilet nook, covered patio and double car garage. This home has a fenced backyard with Lions Park easily accessible through your own private gate. HOA fees, water and sewer included with rent. Tenant responsible for power, gas and garbage. HOA takes care of the front yard, tenant is responsible for side and backyard care. To view a copy of the Land Use Standards (neighborhood rules) please visit: http://villagesofgarrisoncreek.com/documents. No students. Pets negotiable.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5463705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 SE Parkside Place have any available units?
890 SE Parkside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Place, WA.
What amenities does 890 SE Parkside Place have?
Some of 890 SE Parkside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 SE Parkside Place currently offering any rent specials?
890 SE Parkside Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 SE Parkside Place pet-friendly?
No, 890 SE Parkside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 890 SE Parkside Place offer parking?
Yes, 890 SE Parkside Place does offer parking.
Does 890 SE Parkside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 SE Parkside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 SE Parkside Place have a pool?
No, 890 SE Parkside Place does not have a pool.
Does 890 SE Parkside Place have accessible units?
No, 890 SE Parkside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 890 SE Parkside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 SE Parkside Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 890 SE Parkside Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 890 SE Parkside Place has units with air conditioning.
