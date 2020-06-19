875 SE Sentry Dr.

Amenities

875 SE Sentry Drive *Located in the Garrison Creek Heights Community of College Place* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM



Unfurnished, updated custom home built in 1993. Home features three bedrooms plus an office with built-ins and another office/library with built-ins, 2.5 baths, central AC/heat, gas fireplace in living room and master bedroom, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook-ups, single car garage (see below re: notes on garage), back deck off of kitchen overlooking Lion's Park with a gas stub-out for a grill and a balcony off the master bedroom. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas and yard care. The rentable portion of this home includes the ground level and second floor. The basement is a separate apartment with a separate entrance and is used by the owners when they come to town approximately six times per year. Separate entrance to the basement apartment is via the garage. A washer/dryer is located in the garage as well as a ping pong table--garage is a two-car garage but with these items may only house one vehicle or two small vehicles. Internet is included with rent to offset the minimal amount of utilities used by the owner. Owner would like to leave the sectional couch in the living room (purchased specifically for the room's layout and useable by tenant), however, this is negotiable if a tenant prefers to use their own furniture in those spaces. No pets. No students.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



