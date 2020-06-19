All apartments in College Place
875 SE Sentry Dr.

875 Southeast Sentry Drive · (509) 526-7368
Location

875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA 99324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 875 SE Sentry Dr. · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2542 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
875 SE Sentry Drive *Located in the Garrison Creek Heights Community of College Place* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM

Unfurnished, updated custom home built in 1993. Home features three bedrooms plus an office with built-ins and another office/library with built-ins, 2.5 baths, central AC/heat, gas fireplace in living room and master bedroom, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook-ups, single car garage (see below re: notes on garage), back deck off of kitchen overlooking Lion's Park with a gas stub-out for a grill and a balcony off the master bedroom. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas and yard care. The rentable portion of this home includes the ground level and second floor. The basement is a separate apartment with a separate entrance and is used by the owners when they come to town approximately six times per year. Separate entrance to the basement apartment is via the garage. A washer/dryer is located in the garage as well as a ping pong table--garage is a two-car garage but with these items may only house one vehicle or two small vehicles. Internet is included with rent to offset the minimal amount of utilities used by the owner. Owner would like to leave the sectional couch in the living room (purchased specifically for the room's layout and useable by tenant), however, this is negotiable if a tenant prefers to use their own furniture in those spaces. No pets. No students.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5831066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have any available units?
875 SE Sentry Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have?
Some of 875 SE Sentry Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 SE Sentry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
875 SE Sentry Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 SE Sentry Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 875 SE Sentry Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 875 SE Sentry Dr. does offer parking.
Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 SE Sentry Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have a pool?
No, 875 SE Sentry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 875 SE Sentry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 SE Sentry Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 875 SE Sentry Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 875 SE Sentry Dr. has units with air conditioning.
