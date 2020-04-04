Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. ONCE THIS HOME HAS BEEN VACATED, WE WILL RECORD AND UPLOAD A VIDEO WALKTHROUGH. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



Daylight basement apartment built in 2003. Walking distance to Walmart, Approx half a mile from College Place Highschool. Features: AC wall unit, electric heat, washer and dryer, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave, off street parking, yard (no fence) and cement patio . $100 Flat fee for power, water, and sewer. Yardcare included with rent. Tenant responsible for garbage. Pets Negotiable, No Students.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency



(RLNE2276596)