College Place, WA
1153 SW Carver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1153 SW Carver

1153 Southwest Carver Street · (509) 525-0820
Location

1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA 99324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1153 SW Carver · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Amenities

1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space.

1 year lease required.

Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla (509) 525-0820
www.coldwellbankerwallawalla.com
rent@wallawallacb.com

"Coldwell Banker Walla Walla does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by consumer reporting agency."

Coldwell Banker Walla Walla requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 SW Carver have any available units?
1153 SW Carver has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1153 SW Carver have?
Some of 1153 SW Carver's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 SW Carver currently offering any rent specials?
1153 SW Carver isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 SW Carver pet-friendly?
No, 1153 SW Carver is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Place.
Does 1153 SW Carver offer parking?
Yes, 1153 SW Carver does offer parking.
Does 1153 SW Carver have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 SW Carver does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 SW Carver have a pool?
No, 1153 SW Carver does not have a pool.
Does 1153 SW Carver have accessible units?
No, 1153 SW Carver does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 SW Carver have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 SW Carver has units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 SW Carver have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 SW Carver does not have units with air conditioning.
