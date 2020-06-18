Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space.



1 year lease required.



Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker Walla Walla (509) 525-0820

www.coldwellbankerwallawalla.com

rent@wallawallacb.com



"Coldwell Banker Walla Walla does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by consumer reporting agency."



Coldwell Banker Walla Walla requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.



(RLNE3765704)