Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

20113 43rd Ave SE

20113 43rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

20113 43rd Avenue Southeast, Clearview, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Come and see this beautiful 2,300-foot single-family home! It is located on the quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Bothell, Washington.

This fully furnished (can be rented as furnished or unfurnished) home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

It comes with 2-car attached garage, 2-3 parking space outside.

The bright and airy interior features include modern recessed/suspended lightings, hardwood/carpet flooring, and large slider/picture windows with blinds. Theres also a pretty fireplace in the living room area. The lovely kitchen has granite countertop with backsplash; island, and fine cabinetry with lots of storage space. It is also equipped with modern appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. Its spacious and comfy bedrooms are perfectly conducive spaces for a relaxing, stress-free sleep. They have built-in closets as well. In one of the bedrooms, a large glass door opens into a private balcony that offers a relaxing view of the lush green surroundings. The tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, marble-topped vanities with sinks, and shower/tub combos enclosed in a framed glass panel.

The home has installed central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer for laundry needs are available, too.

Exterior features include a well-manicured, spacious yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking of any kind in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: trash, sewage, electricity, gas, cable, and internet.

Nearby Schools:
Kokanee Elementary School - 2.39 miles, 8/10
Fernwood Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 8/10
Canyon Creek Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 6/10
Leota Junior High School - 4.21 miles, 5/10

(RLNE4970730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

