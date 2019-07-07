20113 43rd Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now! Come and see this beautiful 2,300-foot single-family home! It is located on the quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Bothell, Washington.



This fully furnished (can be rented as furnished or unfurnished) home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.



It comes with 2-car attached garage, 2-3 parking space outside.



The bright and airy interior features include modern recessed/suspended lightings, hardwood/carpet flooring, and large slider/picture windows with blinds. Theres also a pretty fireplace in the living room area. The lovely kitchen has granite countertop with backsplash; island, and fine cabinetry with lots of storage space. It is also equipped with modern appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and microwave. Its spacious and comfy bedrooms are perfectly conducive spaces for a relaxing, stress-free sleep. They have built-in closets as well. In one of the bedrooms, a large glass door opens into a private balcony that offers a relaxing view of the lush green surroundings. The tidy bathrooms are equipped with flush toilets, marble-topped vanities with sinks, and shower/tub combos enclosed in a framed glass panel.



The home has installed central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer for laundry needs are available, too.



Exterior features include a well-manicured, spacious yardexcellent for outdoor activities with the family.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking of any kind in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: trash, sewage, electricity, gas, cable, and internet.



Nearby Schools:

Kokanee Elementary School - 2.39 miles, 8/10

Fernwood Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 8/10

Canyon Creek Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 6/10

Leota Junior High School - 4.21 miles, 5/10



(RLNE4970730)