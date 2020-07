Amenities

7642 Chico Way NW Available 08/01/20 Chico Way Charmer - This entire home was renovated and updated throughout. Located in desirable Chico area and sits on .41 acre, level lot with room for RV or boat parking. The open kitchen, eating space and living room are perfect for entertaining and the spacious master has a built in nook for your home office. The loft on the upper level is the size of a bedroom and boasts a gorgeous view of the bay. Also on the main floor is the bathroom with oversize bathtub and the 2nd bedroom.

Tenant is responsible for grounds care. Privacy Fence only- not fully fenced yard. Tenant must carry liability insurance. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. Home is not furnished. All prospective candidates must use property management screening company. Schedule a showing with Dawn - 360-271-1895



