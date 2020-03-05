All apartments in Chico
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

6961 Chico Way NW

6961 Chico Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6961 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Completely updated 3 bed/2.5 bath with water views!. Fantastic Chico location with easy access to Silverdale, Bremerton, Shipyard, Naval Hospital and Keyport all located in Central Kitsap School District! 3 bed/2 baths upstairs with a half bath downstairs. Huge master suite with attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. New paint, appliances and plank flooring on main level with new carpet and lighting upstairs. Attached 1 car garage with additional parking. Rear patio is private and perfect for summer BBQ's. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with screening/deposit/pet rent. $47/adult screening, $200 non-refundable fee, $1850 security.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

To schedule a showing please call 360-746-6669 or visit our website www.nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com.

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6961 Chico Way NW have any available units?
6961 Chico Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, WA.
What amenities does 6961 Chico Way NW have?
Some of 6961 Chico Way NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6961 Chico Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
6961 Chico Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6961 Chico Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6961 Chico Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 6961 Chico Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 6961 Chico Way NW offers parking.
Does 6961 Chico Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6961 Chico Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6961 Chico Way NW have a pool?
No, 6961 Chico Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 6961 Chico Way NW have accessible units?
No, 6961 Chico Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6961 Chico Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6961 Chico Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6961 Chico Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6961 Chico Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
