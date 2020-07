Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Chico Beach at its Finest! - This early craftsman waterfront home on no bank beach has 3 bedrooms 3 baths. 180 of amazing water views! Totally remodeled, beach cabana with fire pit, extra large deck facing the water, all appliances included. The pictures tell the complete story. $25 monthly septic fee to be paid by tenants. Call Geri at (360) 662-8870 to schedule a viewing of this amazing property!



(RLNE4288827)