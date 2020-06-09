4792 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This spacious home, in a beautiful neighborhood with easy access to Silverdale and Bremerton, offers a grand view of Dyes Inlet & Mt Rainier. Fully equipped kitchen with maple cabinets, all appliances - including Samsung refrigerator & Bosch dishwasher. You'll love the big master bedroom with en suite bath featuring tile flooring & granite countertops. House has new plumbing, and new electrical panel with wired generator. Electric heat pump offers year around comfort with AC. The lower level opens to the back garden, 2nd story deck off of living room is great for entertaining. Large windows bring in lots of natural light and views galore. Home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill. One dog may be possible with owner approval, additional deposit and pet screening.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.