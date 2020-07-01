9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheney, WA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Cheney
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.
13007 W 2nd Ave
13007 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2085 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher with lots of space and covered patio - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Family room, Dining
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E.
12019 South Clear Lake Road, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2124 sqft
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E. Available 07/31/20 • Open to Applications • - Gorgeous, custom-built 3-story home with 75 Feet of private waterfront on Clear Lake! Have fun skiing, boating, and fishing. Right next to NW Trek Wildlife Park.
12517 W 4th
12517 West 4th Avenue, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
Just minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, the airport and downtown Spokane! *Living room with gas fireplace *Spacious eat-in kitchen with stove, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and dishwasher *Just off the living
324 E Frederick Ave
324 East Frederick Avenue, Medical Lake, WA
Amazing, well cared for Medical Lake split entry home. Minutes to Fairchild AFB, Amazon Distribution Center, and Downtown Spokane.
1005 N Stanley
1005 Stanley Street, Medical Lake, WA
1005 N. Stanley St. Medical Lake, WA - This fantastic 4 level home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Medical Lake.