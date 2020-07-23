/
10 Apartments for rent in Chelan County, WA📍
Riverside 9
895 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1086 sqft
Stunning Columbia River views in a modern community that features a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and luxury clubhouse. Units feature European-style floor plans, granite counters and relaxing bathtubs.
Leavenworth Haus
100 Ward Strasse, Leavenworth, WA
Studio
$1,005
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for a new, luxury apartment in a quaint Bavarian-style village that’s surrounded by wilderness including majestic mountains and a winding, sparkling river, you will fall in love with Leavenworth Haus Apartment Homes in Leavenworth,
2436 Chatham Hill Dr.
2436 Chatham Hill Drive, Sunnyslope, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
797 sqft
2436 Chatham Hill Dr. Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom 1Bath - Platinum Property Management 509-888-8008 ****** AVAILABLE for TOURS ****** 8/14/20 2 Beds 1 Bath, carpet in bedrooms and living room,. back patio with small sized shed.
1415 Seneca Ave
1415 Seneca Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
1415 Seneca Ave - 1415 Available 08/10/20 1415 Seneca Ave - Cute 864 sq ft, two bedroom, one bath house that includes a cozy fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups, a single car garage and additional parking on the street.
407 Oregon Unit 222
407 Oregon Street, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
607 sqft
407 Oregon Unit 222 Available 08/14/20 - 407 Oregon Unit 222 Wenatchee, WA 98801 **** AVAILABLE 8/7/20 Tours!!! ***** 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Wenatchee.
610 N. Emerson Ave
610 North Emerson Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 Bedroom Apartment - In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public, but we are operating with limited hours.
7 Summer Creek Pl
7 Summercreek Pl, Wenatchee, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2352 sqft
7 Summer Creek Pl Available 07/01/19 7 Summer Creek Pl - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in a beautiful neighborhood in Wenatchee. Living room and family room with fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Hard wood floors through out.
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06
100 Simon St SE, East Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06 Available 08/05/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - Newly Remodeled Condo 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet, residential. Kitchen has all new appliances and a full size washer and Dryer.
212 Stull Court #1
212 Stull Court, Douglas County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
212 Stull Court #1 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in East Wenatchee. This unit includes a deck off the master bedroom, washer and dryer hook ups, and a single car garage. The water and sewer utilities are included. No pets. (RLNE5840430)
2869 Breckenridge Dr.
2869 North Breckenridge Drive, Douglas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1730 sqft
2869 Breckenridge Dr. - This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living area that includes a living room, separate dining area big enough for all those family gatherings and a spacious kitchen.
