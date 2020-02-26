All apartments in Chain Lake
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

20715 123rd St SE

20715 123rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

20715 123rd Street Southeast, Chain Lake, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
20715 123rd St SE Available 03/14/20 Application Pending!!!!! View of Cascade Mountains! Peaceful country setting, yet minutes to Town! - This lovely home with a beautiful Cascades view in Monroe is offered by T-Square Properties. This two bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home sits on a quiet dead end road. Large shared lot with fruit trees and blueberry bushes enhance these beautiful surroundings. Open living area with living room and family room with wood burning fireplace with insert to help warm your home. Nice kitchen overlooking deck with eating area that opens to spacious deck, great for summer entertaining. Tenant will pay a flat fee of $200 for water, power, septic and mowing. Pets welcome, indoor/outdoor cats only max. 2 or one small dog.

SQFT: 1400

YEAR BUILT: 1972

COUNTY: Snohomish County

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Monroe

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

PET POLICY:Cats OK (limit of 2) indoor/outdoor only. small dog negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250.00 per pet. Pet screening fee may apply.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

Flat rate water/septic/landscaping: $200/mo

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3841769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20715 123rd St SE have any available units?
20715 123rd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chain Lake, WA.
What amenities does 20715 123rd St SE have?
Some of 20715 123rd St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20715 123rd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
20715 123rd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20715 123rd St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20715 123rd St SE is pet friendly.
Does 20715 123rd St SE offer parking?
Yes, 20715 123rd St SE offers parking.
Does 20715 123rd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20715 123rd St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20715 123rd St SE have a pool?
No, 20715 123rd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 20715 123rd St SE have accessible units?
No, 20715 123rd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 20715 123rd St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20715 123rd St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20715 123rd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20715 123rd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
