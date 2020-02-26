Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

20715 123rd St SE Available 03/14/20 Application Pending!!!!! View of Cascade Mountains! Peaceful country setting, yet minutes to Town! - This lovely home with a beautiful Cascades view in Monroe is offered by T-Square Properties. This two bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home sits on a quiet dead end road. Large shared lot with fruit trees and blueberry bushes enhance these beautiful surroundings. Open living area with living room and family room with wood burning fireplace with insert to help warm your home. Nice kitchen overlooking deck with eating area that opens to spacious deck, great for summer entertaining. Tenant will pay a flat fee of $200 for water, power, septic and mowing. Pets welcome, indoor/outdoor cats only max. 2 or one small dog.



SQFT: 1400



YEAR BUILT: 1972



COUNTY: Snohomish County



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Monroe



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



PET POLICY:Cats OK (limit of 2) indoor/outdoor only. small dog negotiable with additional deposit and owner approval. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250.00 per pet. Pet screening fee may apply.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



Flat rate water/septic/landscaping: $200/mo



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1550

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

