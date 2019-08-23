All apartments in Canterwood
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

5423 139th St NW

5423 139th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

5423 139th St NW, Canterwood, WA 98332

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5423 139th St NW Available 09/01/19 Updated 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Olympic Sunset West - Conveniently located within in minutes of shopping including Target, Starbucks, and the YMCA this updated 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers over 2,600 sq ft of living space. Spacious eat in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and walk in pantry. Going upstairs you will find two large bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks. The master has a walk in closet and the master bath has an oversized shower and double sinks. Downstairs there is a 3rd bathroom and two additional bedrooms which could also serve as an office, work out room or craft room. The utility room has a washer and gas dryer. There is a formal living room with fireplace and a formal dining room with its own patio. The family room off of the kitchen has large sliding doors leading out to fully fenced backyard with patio. Pets are Negotiable.
No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

5423 139th St. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,600.00/ month
Deposit: $2,500.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
9 month lease term

Available September 1
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4771130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 139th St NW have any available units?
5423 139th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canterwood, WA.
What amenities does 5423 139th St NW have?
Some of 5423 139th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 139th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5423 139th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 139th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5423 139th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5423 139th St NW offer parking?
No, 5423 139th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 5423 139th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 139th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 139th St NW have a pool?
No, 5423 139th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5423 139th St NW have accessible units?
No, 5423 139th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 139th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 139th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 139th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 139th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
