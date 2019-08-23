Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5423 139th St NW Available 09/01/19 Updated 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Olympic Sunset West - Conveniently located within in minutes of shopping including Target, Starbucks, and the YMCA this updated 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers over 2,600 sq ft of living space. Spacious eat in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and walk in pantry. Going upstairs you will find two large bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks. The master has a walk in closet and the master bath has an oversized shower and double sinks. Downstairs there is a 3rd bathroom and two additional bedrooms which could also serve as an office, work out room or craft room. The utility room has a washer and gas dryer. There is a formal living room with fireplace and a formal dining room with its own patio. The family room off of the kitchen has large sliding doors leading out to fully fenced backyard with patio. Pets are Negotiable.

No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



5423 139th St. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,600.00/ month

Deposit: $2,500.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

9 month lease term



Available September 1

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE4771130)