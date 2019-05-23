3821 133rd Street Court Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Come check out this great opportunity to rent a hard to find duplex in Gig Harbor! This home features a well laid out open floor plan, 2 car garage, Nest thermostat, fenced yard with oversized deck! Schedule a showing today!



VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/dCBaoVkLzME



Walk into cathedral ceilings with a great room concept. Large living room with cozy gas fireplace. Large dining area and a slider out to the deck and backyard. Great kitchen with gas stove! The most efficient way to cook. Large pantry to stock up!



Down the hall is a nice sized bathroom and large bedroom. Down the hall is the laundry room WITH washer and dryer! Master suite at the end of the hallway with a full attached bathroom!



Sorry, no pets allowed. FREE wifi and “antenna” TV with no option for cable or satellite TV.



First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 4/14/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.