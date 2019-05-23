All apartments in Canterwood
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:54 PM

3821 133rd Street Court Northwest

3821 133rd Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3821 133rd Street Court Northwest, Canterwood, WA 98332
Peacock Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Come check out this great opportunity to rent a hard to find duplex in Gig Harbor! This home features a well laid out open floor plan, 2 car garage, Nest thermostat, fenced yard with oversized deck! Schedule a showing today!

VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/dCBaoVkLzME

Walk into cathedral ceilings with a great room concept. Large living room with cozy gas fireplace. Large dining area and a slider out to the deck and backyard. Great kitchen with gas stove! The most efficient way to cook. Large pantry to stock up!

Down the hall is a nice sized bathroom and large bedroom. Down the hall is the laundry room WITH washer and dryer! Master suite at the end of the hallway with a full attached bathroom!

Sorry, no pets allowed. FREE wifi and “antenna” TV with no option for cable or satellite TV.

First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 4/14/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have any available units?
3821 133rd Street Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canterwood, WA.
What amenities does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have?
Some of 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3821 133rd Street Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canterwood.
Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest offers parking.
Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 133rd Street Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
