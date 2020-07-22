Apartment List
452 Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryn Mawr-Skyway offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >
Last updated January 21 at 11:39 PM
Contact for Availability
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
12426 S 73rd Lane 35
12426 73rd Ln S, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled Townhouse in Skyway - Property Id: 308371 Newly remodeled townhouse in Skyway, a small neighborhood before Renton. Short walking distance to bus stop, park, city center & library. Minutes away to Renton, downtown Seattle & Bellevue.
Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
21 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
9 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Tukwila Hill
13619 53rd Ave S
13619 53rd Ave S, Tukwila, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2870 sqft
13619 53rd Ave S Available 08/01/20 Modern 2870 sqft. Tukwila Home - This 2,870 square foot house sits on a 9,619 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Tukwila Hill
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,525
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,632
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Last updated July 22 at 12:09 PM
8 Units Available
Kennydale
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
932 sqft
Between I-5 and I-405. On-site fitness center, pool with a spa and sauna, and resident lounge. Off-leash dog park. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
43 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,422
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Last updated July 22 at 07:24 AM
3 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 AM
40 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,661
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,048
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated July 22 at 12:09 PM
8 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
Last updated July 22 at 03:34 AM
$
11 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Last updated July 22 at 03:34 AM
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
11 Units Available
Sunset
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,537
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1030 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,648
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
8 Units Available
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
6 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,292
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
$
5 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 AM
$
12 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
14 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Bryn Mawr-Skyway, Washington, rests within what is referred to as a geographical doughnut hole -- an area surrounded by bigger cities like Renton, Seattle and Tukwila. If you like doughnuts, that's pretty cool to know.

Essentially a part of greater Seattle, Bryn Mawr-Skyway not only boasts a long name with hyphens, it also possesses a lot of charm and character. Near Lake Washington, the city isn't short on beauty. Nearly 15,645 call this small town of 3.3 square miles home, and while it tends to get lost in the middle of the doughnut, it has enough flavor to make folks stop and take note. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryn Mawr-Skyway offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryn Mawr-Skyway. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryn Mawr-Skyway can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

