Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:50 AM

7599 South Laurel Street

7599 South Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

7599 South Laurel Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Perched on a hillside above the south end of Lake Washington, this traditional mid-century modern home surrounds you with peace, quiet, and BIG unobstructed VIEW. Cascade Mountain, Lake Washington, and Mercer Island all greet you in splendor from your private sanctuary, whether from inside or from one of two spectacular decks.

Classic architecture married with modern convenience blend seamlessly to create impeccable style and comfort. Huge picture windows and full-light French doors wash the living spaces in tons of natural light. Plenty of recessed and overhead lighting ensure year-round brightness and a soft, neutral color palette provides a fresh, airy backdrop for all your favorite things.

Cater to your inner Chef in the bright, well-appointed kitchen while friends and family linger in spacious living areas. Centrally located, you’re sure to be part of the action while whipping up a gourmet feast. Planning a summer party? The entertainment-sized sunny front deck is just steps from the kitchen, perfect for easy meal-time grilling! When dusk descends, gather around one of two wood/gas fireplaces for long evenings of cozy conversation.

As your day winds down, retreat upstairs to your top floor private master suite. Complete with plenty of closet space, built-in storage, and a sweet ensuite bath, it’s the perfect space to refresh and rejuvenate. The best part? Your own private rooftop VIEW deck! The ultimate spot for morning coffee or soaking up the rays away from the rest of the crowd.

Located on a quiet dead-end street in the well-established Lakeridge neighborhood, this classic charmer offers privacy, style, and serene comfort. Easy access to highways and freeways for commuting north and south. Close to parks and community waterfront lot with private beach access for great outdoor adventures.

FEATURES:

• VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS!
• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 2370 sf of stylish comfort
• 3 Entertainment-sized Decks incl. front and rooftop view decks, and private back deck
• Huge windows and full light French doors for tons of natural light
• Recessed and Overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Oak and Maple Hardwoods and custom tile flooring throughout
• Spacious Chef’s kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space
• Black marble counters w/ designer subway tile back splash
• Color-matched stainless-steel appliances incl. professional gas range
• Convenient Oak Breakfast Bar
• Formal dining room w/ cozy gas fireplace and large Lakeview Window
• Large living room w/ 2nd wood-burning/gas fireplaces and sliders to private back deck and yard
• Stunning top floor master suite w/ custom built-in storage and huge rooftop VIEW deck
• Private stairs to serene back deck and yard from Master Suite deck
• Bright master ensuite bath w/ skylight and custom tiled walk-in shower
• 2 bright main floor bedrooms w/ large bay windows; one with lighted ceiling fan
• Fresh, airy main floor full bath w/ white subway tiled tub/rain shower combo
• Tons of basement storage space
• Lower level laundry w/ full-size washer/dryer and built-in storage
• Fully fenced back yard w/ 3rd private deck
• Large garden greenhouse and raised bed garden spaces
• Impeccably landscaped yards w/ year-round yard maintenance included
• Rights to community waterfront lot w/lake access
• Attached 1-car carport + driveway for plenty of parking

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,720, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7599 South Laurel Street have any available units?
7599 South Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA.
What amenities does 7599 South Laurel Street have?
Some of 7599 South Laurel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7599 South Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
7599 South Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7599 South Laurel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7599 South Laurel Street is pet friendly.
Does 7599 South Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 7599 South Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 7599 South Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7599 South Laurel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7599 South Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 7599 South Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 7599 South Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 7599 South Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7599 South Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7599 South Laurel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7599 South Laurel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7599 South Laurel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
