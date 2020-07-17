12603 Renton Ave S

Amenities

Available 12/20/19 $1300 / 2br -1252sft - Property Id: 86084



Recently upgraded, roomy 2-bedroom 1252sq. ft. move-in ready private apartment atop a soon-to-be neighborhood caf conveniently located adjacent newly remodeled library, convenience stores and numerous bus stops, plus groceries, restaurants and more within walking distance. Private entrance, plenty of parking onsite, gated after-hours entrance for added security. Plenty of amenities and features such as a clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher and spacious kitchen with island.



Close to Kubota Gardens, Gene Coulon Park, Seward Park, Cedar River Trail, kayaking and biking areas.



Rent is $1,300 a month plus water/sewer/garbage/electricity. First, last and $500 security deposit of which $300 will be nonrefundable cleaning deposit. Only cats with pet deposits. Background check and references required.Minimum One year lease preferred. Available to show the apartment after 5.30pm.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86084p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5289935)