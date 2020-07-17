All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

12603 Renton Ave S

12603 Renton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

12603 Renton Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 12/20/19 $1300 / 2br -1252sft - Property Id: 86084

Recently upgraded, roomy 2-bedroom 1252sq. ft. move-in ready private apartment atop a soon-to-be neighborhood caf conveniently located adjacent newly remodeled library, convenience stores and numerous bus stops, plus groceries, restaurants and more within walking distance. Private entrance, plenty of parking onsite, gated after-hours entrance for added security. Plenty of amenities and features such as a clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher and spacious kitchen with island.

Close to Kubota Gardens, Gene Coulon Park, Seward Park, Cedar River Trail, kayaking and biking areas.

Rent is $1,300 a month plus water/sewer/garbage/electricity. First, last and $500 security deposit of which $300 will be nonrefundable cleaning deposit. Only cats with pet deposits. Background check and references required.Minimum One year lease preferred. Available to show the apartment after 5.30pm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/86084p
Property Id 86084

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5289935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

