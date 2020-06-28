Amenities

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST! Lakeridge Mid-Century with Lake WA VIEWS!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10840-forest-ave-s-1?p=Company



Lake Washington views from the large deck off this mid-century home! Well-maintained home features large windows that bathe the main living area in abundant natural light. 3 BR/ 1.75 bath home offers gas heating, washer/dryer, spacious dining and living areas, remodeled bathroom on main level, and spacious and fully fenced yard.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 5+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



