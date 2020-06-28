All apartments in Bryn Mawr-Skyway
10840 Forest Ave S
10840 Forest Ave S

10840 Forest Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10840 Forest Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA 98178
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST! Lakeridge Mid-Century with Lake WA VIEWS!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10840-forest-ave-s-1?p=Company

Lake Washington views from the large deck off this mid-century home! Well-maintained home features large windows that bathe the main living area in abundant natural light. 3 BR/ 1.75 bath home offers gas heating, washer/dryer, spacious dining and living areas, remodeled bathroom on main level, and spacious and fully fenced yard.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 5+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
