Browns Point, WA
4511 Laymans Ter NE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

4511 Laymans Ter NE

4511 Layman Ter NE · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Layman Ter NE, Browns Point, WA 98422

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd459d207a ---- Stunning 180 degree views of Commencement Bay flood this bright and open 2/bd / 1 ba duplex. Private driveway, covered parking and entrance make this feel more like a single family home. Step from your wrap around deck into the open kitchen and massive dining area, with incredible views. New solid surface counter takes this home to the next level. Gorgeous hardwood flooring extends through kitchen, dining and living room, while bedrooms feature the warmth of carpet. Bath features new updates. Terms are 1st months rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available 8/1/19. No pets $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have any available units?
4511 Laymans Ter NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Browns Point, WA.
What amenities does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have?
Some of 4511 Laymans Ter NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Laymans Ter NE currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Laymans Ter NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Laymans Ter NE pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Laymans Ter NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Browns Point.
Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Laymans Ter NE offers parking.
Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Laymans Ter NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have a pool?
No, 4511 Laymans Ter NE does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have accessible units?
No, 4511 Laymans Ter NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Laymans Ter NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4511 Laymans Ter NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4511 Laymans Ter NE does not have units with air conditioning.

