4511 Laymans Ter NE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd459d207a ---- Stunning 180 degree views of Commencement Bay flood this bright and open 2/bd / 1 ba duplex. Private driveway, covered parking and entrance make this feel more like a single family home. Step from your wrap around deck into the open kitchen and massive dining area, with incredible views. New solid surface counter takes this home to the next level. Gorgeous hardwood flooring extends through kitchen, dining and living room, while bedrooms feature the warmth of carpet. Bath features new updates. Terms are 1st months rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available 8/1/19. No pets $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.