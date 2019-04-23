24024 Brier Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Another listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. Updated & spacious 3 bed 2 bath 1,600 sq ft ramble sits on corner lot, close to 1/2 acre. HUGE detached SHOP located behind the home. Lots of room for parking! You'll also appreciate the FULLY FENCED front yard!Inside, in addition to the tasteful renovations, you'll love the extensive closet space in the 3 bedrooms, as well as the comfortable living room and VERY LARGE family room for entertaining! Rent: $2,695.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.