829 Warren Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

829 Warren Ave

829 State Hwy 303 · No Longer Available
Location

829 State Hwy 303, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA bath home with 2 bonus rooms & two full kitchens! - This gem will not last long, so act quick! So much space!
Main floor has your spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, as well as separate dining room.
Kitchen with space for a small table, a fridge, dishwasher and electric range/oven.
Good sized bedroom and a full bath on this level as well.
Upstairs you have two more good sized bedrooms, and a half bath.

The Mother In-Law Suite:
This beautifully renovated basement is brand new from the ground up. Windows, flooring, kitchen, paint - all fresh and new!
Living area opens into kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances including micro hood.
Two bonus rooms and a 3/4 bath, as well as a laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in home are not owner supplied appliances and will not be repaired or replaced should they cease to function. They can however be removed.
Off street parking ( for a skinny car..lol), or street parking on 9th st.
Private entry.
Electric zone heating
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Sorry no pets.

Hardwood floors throughout the two upper levels of the house, and tons of old world charm, with important updates, like heating and cooling!
Small partially fenced backyard, and off street parking in the back.
Ductless heater provides both heat and cooling, and on city water and sewer.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

. For a full listing of all available rentals, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1961210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

