Apartment List
/
WA
/
bremerton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Bremerton, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bremerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
Results within 5 miles of Bremerton
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1836 sqft
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3821 Portside Dr
3821 Portside Dr, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2023 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home offers 2023 square feet of beauty and comfort. Home features vaulted entry, large gathering room with gas/log fireplace for extra coziness, room also has built-in book shelves.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4768 NW Eldorado Blve
4768 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2074 sqft
Gorgeous water and mountain views- Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters-Hardwood floors in living/dining area and kitchen- Bonus room downstairs with gas fireplace and ceramic tile flooring- Large deck w/ see through panels to
Results within 10 miles of Bremerton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6908 Long Lake Rd SE
6908 Long Lake Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
752 sqft
6908 Long Lake Rd SE Available 07/01/20 Live on Long Lake at this Beautiful Cozy Updated Home....

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
18420 13th Ave NE
18420 13th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3080 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
City Guide for Bremerton, WA

If you were to ask one of the 39,000 Bremerton, Washington residents what they’re most proud of in their little city, you might hear “Puget Sound Naval Shipyard” come up quite a bit. But that’s not the only thing these citizens have to be proud of. From the great views to nice waterfront properties, this little Seattle suburb has great character behind it.

Speaking of Seattle’s proximity to Bremerton, we should mention the ferry that connects the two. The ferry carries both walk-on passengers and cars through the Puget Sound waterways, past Bainbridge Island to Seattle in about 55 minutes. During rush hour, you’ll need to get to the ferry terminal about an hour before your boat leaves. It’s not the fastest way to travel, but it is incredibly helpful to those looking to keep city work away from home life.

But we’re not here to help you with your commute now are we? Heck no. We’re here to help you find a sweet apartment in Bremerton, Washington, so let’s get to it!

What’s your pleasure when it comes to the type of neighborhood? Since Bremerton is just about surrounded by water, perhaps you’re seeking a view of the wet stuff? If so, check out the Sinclair View Apartments for rent, located just a short walk to the waterside shops and eateries. You can snag a one-bedroom place here for $895 a month, but vacancies don’t last too long so act fast.

While it isn’t located on the waterfront, the Panorama Apartment offers water views for $805 to $1,210 a month and tiny security deposits.

The official median rent in Bremerton is $740 a month and you’ll find the lower cost apartments in West Bremerton. In fact, you can rent a cute, cat-friendly duplex here for $685, or a studio apartment one block from Olympic College for $550. East Bremerton offers a range of apartment styles and prices. Plan on spending from $700 to over $1,000 to live in this part of town.

Pet-friendly apartments are scattered across Bremerton. Studios on 14th Avenue South allow pets, only charge $575 a month and they offer a move-in special. If you and the pooch need a larger place, take a look at the one and two bedroom apartment rentals in that area that rent for between $725 and $1,025.

While there’s not as much nightlife in Bremerton as there is in Seattle, the downtown underwent a major revitalization in the early 2000s. Now you can find lots of cool shops and some interesting places to eat, so feel free to indulge. If you want to head to Seattle to partake in nightlife big-city style, there’s a handy tunnel that runs underneath downtown Bremerton that will take you from Burwell Street to the ferry terminal.

One thing we like about Bremerton is that they – unlike Google – know that a blackberry is a fruit and not a smart phone. The whole town salutes the blackberry every year during the Blackberry Festival, so make sure you know the difference, too or things might get awkward. When you move to Bremerton, plan on spending every Labor Day weekend in homeport where you can pig out on blackberry ice cream, pie, candy and wine.

Ah, the good life. Right here in Bremerton, Washington. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bremerton, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bremerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBremerton 3 BedroomsBremerton Apartments with Balcony
Bremerton Apartments with GarageBremerton Apartments with GymBremerton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Apartments with PoolBremerton Apartments with Washer-DryerBremerton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College