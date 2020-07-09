All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546

1546 Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Houston Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This excellent 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex newly remodeled and is in great shape! New Carpet and paint throughout home. Has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups (washer/dryer not included). Property has a fenced yard. Covered back patio with enclosed storage area. Tenants pay utilities. $75 flat rate water/sewer fee, landlord pays overage.

To qualify, you must have a combined household income of at least 3 X's the amount of rent, a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Application fee of $20/adult. Close to downtown Bremerton, PSNS, Seattle Ferry and bus lines.

We do review applications in the order they are received. If you are very interested in this property you like what you see in the photos and description we encourage you to apply online as soon as possible. No smoking/No Pets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have any available units?
1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have?
Some of 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 currently offering any rent specials?
1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 pet-friendly?
No, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 offer parking?
No, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 does not offer parking.
Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have a pool?
No, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 does not have a pool.
Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have accessible units?
No, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 does not have accessible units.
Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546-1548 Houston Ave - 1546 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
