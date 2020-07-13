/
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boulevard Park, WA
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Leschi
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
South Lake Union
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Atlantic
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
738 sqft
Jackson Street Apartments is ready to welcome you home. From the friendly 75-unit community above to the neighborhood gathering spaces below, we know that nothing beats personal connection and attention to detail.
Delridge
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Genesee
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Genesee
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,597
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Genesee
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,521
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Central District
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
Pioneer Square
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,127
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Columbia City
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Delridge
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Atlantic
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1036 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Atlantic
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,581
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
