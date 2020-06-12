/
2 bedroom apartments
355 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulevard Park, WA
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.
Results within 1 mile of Boulevard Park
Verified
6 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
6706 Corson Avenue South
6706 Corson Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1090 sqft
Take a look at the outside of this gorgeous custom townhome, and you’ll know immediately this is no ordinary property. Stone brick, corrugated steel, gleaming wood and clean lines hint at what awaits you inside.
Results within 5 miles of Boulevard Park
Verified
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
981 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified
12 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
Genesee
22 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
Pioneer Square
42 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified
Pioneer Square
19 Units Available
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
1020 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
Verified
Delridge
21 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified
Genesee
14 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified
Tukwila Hill
6 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified
Delridge
5 Units Available
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Verified
South Lake Union
19 Units Available
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified
North Beacon Hill
38 Units Available
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1025 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified
Thorndyke
8 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified
Atlantic
8 Units Available
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, one and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious closets. Residents have access to a yoga terrace, bike storage, and sky lounge.
