Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
20100 8th PL W
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:56 PM

20100 8th PL W

20100 8th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

20100 8th Place West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Lynnwood Home!!!! -
Beautiful Harbor Home on a great lot! The open concept lower level has hardwood flooring in the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and a gas range. The lower level is completed with a family room with gas FP, bedroom/office, living room and bathroom. The upper level features the master suite with 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5176459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20100 8th PL W have any available units?
20100 8th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20100 8th PL W have?
Some of 20100 8th PL W's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20100 8th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
20100 8th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20100 8th PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20100 8th PL W is pet friendly.
Does 20100 8th PL W offer parking?
No, 20100 8th PL W does not offer parking.
Does 20100 8th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20100 8th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20100 8th PL W have a pool?
No, 20100 8th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 20100 8th PL W have accessible units?
No, 20100 8th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 20100 8th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20100 8th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20100 8th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20100 8th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.

