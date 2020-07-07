20100 8th PL W

Amenities

Lynnwood Home!!!! -

Beautiful Harbor Home on a great lot! The open concept lower level has hardwood flooring in the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and a gas range. The lower level is completed with a family room with gas FP, bedroom/office, living room and bathroom. The upper level features the master suite with 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet, three additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,100 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



