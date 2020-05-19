2115 201st Pl SE #B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bothell Townhome! New flooring! Move in TODAY! - -Brand NEW hard floors in living room!!

-Monthly house cleaning included!

Townhome for rent conveniently located off the Bothell-Everett Hwy. Floor plan features 2 master bedrooms on the top floor and 1 bedroom on the main floor. Each master has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car tandem garage w/ workshop area. Contemporary, timeless elements & natural materials. Slate entry & fireplace, granite & marble counters, hardwood kitchen floors, wood-wrapped windows & crown molding. Minutes to I-405, Mill Creek Town Center. Walking distance to restaurants. End-unit maximizes natural light in the house.



Schedule a tour today at https://showdigs.co/uwwkg



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3592614)