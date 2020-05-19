All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 2115 201st Pl SE #B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
2115 201st Pl SE #B1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2115 201st Pl SE #B1

2115 201st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2115 201st Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bothell Townhome! New flooring! Move in TODAY! - -Brand NEW hard floors in living room!!
-Monthly house cleaning included!
Townhome for rent conveniently located off the Bothell-Everett Hwy. Floor plan features 2 master bedrooms on the top floor and 1 bedroom on the main floor. Each master has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car tandem garage w/ workshop area. Contemporary, timeless elements & natural materials. Slate entry & fireplace, granite & marble counters, hardwood kitchen floors, wood-wrapped windows & crown molding. Minutes to I-405, Mill Creek Town Center. Walking distance to restaurants. End-unit maximizes natural light in the house.

Schedule a tour today at https://showdigs.co/uwwkg

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3592614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have any available units?
2115 201st Pl SE #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have?
Some of 2115 201st Pl SE #B1's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
2115 201st Pl SE #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 pet-friendly?
No, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 offer parking?
Yes, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 offers parking.
Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have a pool?
No, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 does not have a pool.
Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have accessible units?
No, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 201st Pl SE #B1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WAMill Creek, WAKenmore, WA
North Lynnwood, WALake Stickney, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WANewcastle, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College