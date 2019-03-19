7206 Bonnieville Plaza South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

This home has been meticulously maintained. Mentioning that it's &quot;move in ready&quot; is an understatement!!! Beautiful vaulted ceiling entry. Upgrades galore, including the kitchen and all bathrooms. Shed and fire pit included in the HUGE fully fenced backyard, an underground sprinkler system &amp; RV parking. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac,a block from the elem school and minutes from stores, businesses, recreation and Southworth ferry system! TV and built in surround sound also INCLUDED! Rent $2295+ $7 processing &amp; reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal &amp; Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032