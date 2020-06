7206 Bonnieville Plaza South East

Amenities

parking recently renovated fire pit fireplace

This home has been meticulously maintained. Mentioning that it's "move in ready" is an understatement!!! Beautiful vaulted ceiling entry. Upgrades galore, including the kitchen and all bathrooms. Shed and fire pit included in the HUGE fully fenced backyard, an underground sprinkler system & RV parking. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac,a block from the elem school and minutes from stores, businesses, recreation and Southworth ferry system! TV and built in surround sound also INCLUDED! Rent $2295+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032