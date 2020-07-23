Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

520 Harman Way Available 08/17/20 50% off 1st Full Month Rent! Exquisite Newer 2 Story Home near Bellis Fair! - Perfect 2-story home. Within walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and services you could ever need at the Bellis Fair Mall. The I-5 is only a minute away. The main floor features an open design that takes full advantage of all the natural light. The kitchen is spacious.There's a large, walk-in pantry. Top-notch appliances and granite counters. Dark wood cabinets match the chocolate colored hardwood floor. Plenty of space for dining, living and relaxing. Upstairs master bedroom is huge, with high ceilings that give it a light, airy feel. Full bath and a walk-in closet. There's 2 more bedrooms upstairs (one with a walk-in closet!), a large laundry room (washer and dryer included) and another full bathroom upstairs as well. Huge kitchen calling to every chef! Freshly landscaped, low maintenance yard Large 2-car garage Great location! Sorry - No Students.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



(RLNE5966204)