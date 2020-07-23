All apartments in Bellingham
520 Harman Way
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

520 Harman Way

520 Harman Way · (360) 738-1022
Location

520 Harman Way, Bellingham, WA 98226
Meridian

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Harman Way · Avail. Aug 17

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2154 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
520 Harman Way Available 08/17/20 50% off 1st Full Month Rent! Exquisite Newer 2 Story Home near Bellis Fair! - Perfect 2-story home. Within walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and services you could ever need at the Bellis Fair Mall. The I-5 is only a minute away. The main floor features an open design that takes full advantage of all the natural light. The kitchen is spacious.There's a large, walk-in pantry. Top-notch appliances and granite counters. Dark wood cabinets match the chocolate colored hardwood floor. Plenty of space for dining, living and relaxing. Upstairs master bedroom is huge, with high ceilings that give it a light, airy feel. Full bath and a walk-in closet. There's 2 more bedrooms upstairs (one with a walk-in closet!), a large laundry room (washer and dryer included) and another full bathroom upstairs as well. Huge kitchen calling to every chef! Freshly landscaped, low maintenance yard Large 2-car garage Great location! Sorry - No Students.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

(RLNE5966204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Harman Way have any available units?
520 Harman Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Harman Way have?
Some of 520 Harman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Harman Way currently offering any rent specials?
520 Harman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Harman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Harman Way is pet friendly.
Does 520 Harman Way offer parking?
Yes, 520 Harman Way offers parking.
Does 520 Harman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Harman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Harman Way have a pool?
No, 520 Harman Way does not have a pool.
Does 520 Harman Way have accessible units?
No, 520 Harman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Harman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Harman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Harman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Harman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
