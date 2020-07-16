494 S. State Street #101

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage lobby

Luxury Park Pointe Condo W/Garage Parking for 2 Cars Three Bedroom 2 Bath - Bellingham Bay Views - This highly sought after condominium in Park Pointe Condos is one of a kind.Watch sunsets from deck or balcony in this meticulously maintained single level luxury condo. 3 bed/2 bath home, spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, jetted tub, fireplace. The light and airy living & formal dining rooms look out to the 2 decks with views of Bellingham Bay, Boulevard Park, the San Juan Islands, and Fairhaven. Kitchen is well-equipped for the chef with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, under counter lighting, a double oven, gas range, and double sink. Located above Boulevard Park with an unobstructed bay view, islands, sail boats, & ferries. Short walk/bike to historic Fairhaven & Downtown. On bus route. Secured underground parking. $45 application Fee and $200 Administrative fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875058)