Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

494 S. State Street #101

494 South State Street · (360) 776-1111 ext. 1355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

494 South State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 494 S. State Street #101 · Avail. now

$6,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
Luxury Park Pointe Condo W/Garage Parking for 2 Cars Three Bedroom 2 Bath - Bellingham Bay Views - This highly sought after condominium in Park Pointe Condos is one of a kind.Watch sunsets from deck or balcony in this meticulously maintained single level luxury condo. 3 bed/2 bath home, spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, jetted tub, fireplace. The light and airy living & formal dining rooms look out to the 2 decks with views of Bellingham Bay, Boulevard Park, the San Juan Islands, and Fairhaven. Kitchen is well-equipped for the chef with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, under counter lighting, a double oven, gas range, and double sink. Located above Boulevard Park with an unobstructed bay view, islands, sail boats, & ferries. Short walk/bike to historic Fairhaven & Downtown. On bus route. Secured underground parking. $45 application Fee and $200 Administrative fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 S. State Street #101 have any available units?
494 S. State Street #101 has a unit available for $6,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 494 S. State Street #101 have?
Some of 494 S. State Street #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 S. State Street #101 currently offering any rent specials?
494 S. State Street #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 S. State Street #101 pet-friendly?
No, 494 S. State Street #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 494 S. State Street #101 offer parking?
Yes, 494 S. State Street #101 offers parking.
Does 494 S. State Street #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 S. State Street #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 S. State Street #101 have a pool?
No, 494 S. State Street #101 does not have a pool.
Does 494 S. State Street #101 have accessible units?
No, 494 S. State Street #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 494 S. State Street #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 S. State Street #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 S. State Street #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 S. State Street #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
