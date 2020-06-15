All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4007 Glengary Rd.

4007 Glengary Road · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4007 Glengary Road, Bellingham, WA 98226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4007 Glengary Rd. · Avail. Aug 18

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4007 Glengary Rd. Available 08/18/20 Relax in this Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA Home with Sun-room and Skylights! - Relax in the beautiful sun-room complete with skylights, vaulted ceilings and French doors that open up to the back deck! This beautiful home includes natural gas heating, carpet and laminate flooring, rec room, utility room with new washer/dryer and several skylights throughout the house. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no students. Pets negotiable with prior approval and additional fees.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

(RLNE2338197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Glengary Rd. have any available units?
4007 Glengary Rd. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4007 Glengary Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Glengary Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Glengary Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Glengary Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 4007 Glengary Rd. offer parking?
No, 4007 Glengary Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4007 Glengary Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4007 Glengary Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Glengary Rd. have a pool?
No, 4007 Glengary Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Glengary Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4007 Glengary Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Glengary Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Glengary Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Glengary Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Glengary Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
