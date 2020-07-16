All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

3418 Bridlewood Ct

3418 Bridlewood Court · (360) 384-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3418 Bridlewood Court, Bellingham, WA 98226
Mount Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home offers eat in kitchen, tile and hard wood floors. Large windows to enjoy the westerly bay views and let in all the natural light the hilltop offers. Plus vaulted ceilings, and skylights through out. Master suite with with a full bath with a generous sized soaking tub. Close to walking trails and Barkley village!

Contact our office for a virtual tour link. 360-384-4663

It is the policy of Optimus Property Management to not rent properties sight unseen. Availability dates are estimated dates and should be confirmed with the property manager. All information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

*Pictures may not depict property exactly as advertised. *

OPTIMUS PROPERTY SOLUTIONS
5711 Vista Dr., #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-4663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have any available units?
3418 Bridlewood Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have?
Some of 3418 Bridlewood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Bridlewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Bridlewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Bridlewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Bridlewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Bridlewood Ct offers parking.
Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Bridlewood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have a pool?
No, 3418 Bridlewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3418 Bridlewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Bridlewood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Bridlewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 Bridlewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
