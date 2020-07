Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

3104 Bill McDonald Pkwy Unit D201 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo Available First Week of August! - Bill McDonald Condo- Western Washington University is right up the street from this completely remodeled condo which features a private balcony and ample living space!



Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath (double sink) condo is perfect with lots light and ample storage. Close to everything; campus, shopping, and beautiful downtown Bellingham. Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent! Dedicated 1 parking spot and ample visitor parking. Utilities run $15 (Summer) and $90-112 (Winter).

Please call us at (360) 393-3494 or visit our website www.acprent.com to set a viewing and or to apply!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4915216)