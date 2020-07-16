All apartments in Bellingham
2635 PATTON ST.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

2635 PATTON ST.

2635 Patton Street · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2635 Patton Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Birchwoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2635 PATTON ST. · Avail. Aug 12

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2635 PATTON ST. Available 08/12/20 Sunny Birchwood Corner Lot 2 Bedroom Home - Sunny corner lot Birchwood home put you close to the waterfront, parks, trails, BTC and bus line. This 2 bedroom home is loaded with original character including the beautiful original storm windows and fir flooring. Other features include bamboo flooring in the kitchen, freshly remodeled bathroom, and wood fireplace. $100 utility fee covers basic Water, sewer, garbage. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and removal of leaves. Detached garage not included. I'm sorry, no pets, no students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 PATTON ST. have any available units?
2635 PATTON ST. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2635 PATTON ST. have?
Some of 2635 PATTON ST.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 PATTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2635 PATTON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 PATTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 2635 PATTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2635 PATTON ST. offer parking?
Yes, 2635 PATTON ST. offers parking.
Does 2635 PATTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 PATTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 PATTON ST. have a pool?
No, 2635 PATTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2635 PATTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 2635 PATTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 PATTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 PATTON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 PATTON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 PATTON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
