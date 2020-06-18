Amenities

2235 W Xenia Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Duplex - Do not miss this spacious townhouse duplex in the Roosevelt area. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & a 1/2 bath Duplex includes gas heat and washer and dryer. Exterior features include: two car garage, fenced yard and french style patio doors. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Cat or small dog ok w/ $300.00 refundable, $300.00 non refundable fee. Students welcome.



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



