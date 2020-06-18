All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2235 W Xenia

2235 West Xenia Lane · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

2235 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA 98229
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2235 W Xenia · Avail. Aug 18

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2235 W Xenia Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Duplex - Do not miss this spacious townhouse duplex in the Roosevelt area. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & a 1/2 bath Duplex includes gas heat and washer and dryer. Exterior features include: two car garage, fenced yard and french style patio doors. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Cat or small dog ok w/ $300.00 refundable, $300.00 non refundable fee. Students welcome.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2829173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 W Xenia have any available units?
2235 W Xenia has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2235 W Xenia currently offering any rent specials?
2235 W Xenia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 W Xenia pet-friendly?
No, 2235 W Xenia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2235 W Xenia offer parking?
Yes, 2235 W Xenia does offer parking.
Does 2235 W Xenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 W Xenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 W Xenia have a pool?
No, 2235 W Xenia does not have a pool.
Does 2235 W Xenia have accessible units?
No, 2235 W Xenia does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 W Xenia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 W Xenia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 W Xenia have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 W Xenia does not have units with air conditioning.
