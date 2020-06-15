2212 Michigan Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** Student applicants OK for this unit, however, we are unable to hold this unit until Fall quarter. Please see our video tour for this unit here: https://youtu.be/-fk-kwS81fw



3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse style unit with garage. 1/2 bath on main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms located on second floor along with full bath. Master bedroom features attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Laundry in unit. One pet possible with approval, deposit and fee.



Water & Sewer included, tenant responsible for all other utilities including landscaping. One pet possible with approval, deposit and fee. No smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.