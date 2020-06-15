All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 2212 Michigan Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
2212 Michigan Street - 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

2212 Michigan Street - 2

2212 Michigan St · (360) 746-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2212 Michigan St, Bellingham, WA 98229
Alabama Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** Student applicants OK for this unit, however, we are unable to hold this unit until Fall quarter. Please see our video tour for this unit here: https://youtu.be/-fk-kwS81fw

3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse style unit with garage. 1/2 bath on main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen. All bedrooms located on second floor along with full bath. Master bedroom features attached 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Laundry in unit. One pet possible with approval, deposit and fee.

Water & Sewer included, tenant responsible for all other utilities including landscaping. One pet possible with approval, deposit and fee. No smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have any available units?
2212 Michigan Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have?
Some of 2212 Michigan Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Michigan Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Michigan Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Michigan Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Michigan Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Michigan Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2212 Michigan Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity