Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.5 miles from WWU and has a bus stop directly in front of the house.



This is a 5 bedroom/3 bathroom rambler style house with a large daylight basement.



It has a large living/dining room on the main floor as well as the full kitchen including 2 refrigerators, a dishwasher, laundry room with washer and dryer, a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms.



Bedrooms on main floor have wood floors, living and dining areas are carpeted. The basement has two additional bedrooms, a bonus room and additional living room. Heat is forced air natural gas and hot water is also natural gas. There are two garages and off street parking behind house. Not a party house. Landlord provides lawn care. Tenant pays all utilities, including water/sewer and garbage. Absolutely no pets or smoking allowed.



If you are interested in applying please have your whole group view the virtual tour and give our office a call at 360-733-8682 before you submit applications.



Check out our website at www.universitypropertiesbellingham.com to see other properties that we have available!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3958674)