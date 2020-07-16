Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1252 GRANT ST. Available 08/05/20 Summer Special: Charming 8 Bedroom York Neighborhood Home with tons of storage! ($800 Off) - Don't miss your chance to save $800 off of your first month's rent at this charming 8 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the York neighborhood as this unit is currently being offered with a Summer Move-in Special. With recent remodeling throughout, including 4 of the bedrooms, this home has modern convenience in a historical package. A custom paint job, updated kitchen, and spectacular outdoor space will make it easy to feel right at home in this quirky palace. Enjoy the spacious backyard without the extra maintenance, as an addition $300 per month utility fee includes water, sewer, garbage, and yard-care services. Just a walk away from WWU and downtown, this home is a commuters dream. Storage space isn't a shortage at this home as the fully finished detached garage, complete with electricity and heat, is included and is perfect for storing bicycles and/or outdoor equipment. Pets welcome upon screening. Students welcome!



*Credit Screening is not required for this rental unit



