Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1252 GRANT ST.

1252 Grant Street · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

8 Bedrooms

Unit 1252 GRANT ST. · Avail. Aug 5

$4,995

8 Bed · 2 Bath · 2474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1252 GRANT ST. Available 08/05/20 Summer Special: Charming 8 Bedroom York Neighborhood Home with tons of storage! ($800 Off) - Don't miss your chance to save $800 off of your first month's rent at this charming 8 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the York neighborhood as this unit is currently being offered with a Summer Move-in Special. With recent remodeling throughout, including 4 of the bedrooms, this home has modern convenience in a historical package. A custom paint job, updated kitchen, and spectacular outdoor space will make it easy to feel right at home in this quirky palace. Enjoy the spacious backyard without the extra maintenance, as an addition $300 per month utility fee includes water, sewer, garbage, and yard-care services. Just a walk away from WWU and downtown, this home is a commuters dream. Storage space isn't a shortage at this home as the fully finished detached garage, complete with electricity and heat, is included and is perfect for storing bicycles and/or outdoor equipment. Pets welcome upon screening. Students welcome!

*Credit Screening is not required for this rental unit

(RLNE3429173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 GRANT ST. have any available units?
1252 GRANT ST. has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1252 GRANT ST. have?
Some of 1252 GRANT ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 GRANT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1252 GRANT ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 GRANT ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 GRANT ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1252 GRANT ST. offer parking?
Yes, 1252 GRANT ST. offers parking.
Does 1252 GRANT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 GRANT ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 GRANT ST. have a pool?
No, 1252 GRANT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1252 GRANT ST. have accessible units?
No, 1252 GRANT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 GRANT ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 GRANT ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 GRANT ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 GRANT ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
