Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1021 Newell Street

1021 Newell St · (360) 738-1022 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Newell Street · Avail. Jul 28

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft. 1 Bonus room and 1 office! Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops and luxury vinyl flooring. Home features ductless heating and air conditioning. Washer and dryer included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable with prior approval and additional fees. STUDENTS WELCOME!

* This property is currently offering a 5 month lease option *

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

(RLNE5393174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Newell Street have any available units?
1021 Newell Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Newell Street have?
Some of 1021 Newell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Newell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Newell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Newell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Newell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Newell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Newell Street does offer parking.
Does 1021 Newell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Newell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Newell Street have a pool?
No, 1021 Newell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Newell Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 Newell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Newell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Newell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Newell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 Newell Street has units with air conditioning.
