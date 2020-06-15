Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft. 1 Bonus room and 1 office! Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops and luxury vinyl flooring. Home features ductless heating and air conditioning. Washer and dryer included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets negotiable with prior approval and additional fees. STUDENTS WELCOME!



* This property is currently offering a 5 month lease option *



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



(RLNE5393174)