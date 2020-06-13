Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA

Finding an apartment in Battle Ground that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1706 NW 22nd Avenue
1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2458 sqft
1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/20/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - Classic & Modern Ranch This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1125 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1125 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.
Verified

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Pleasant Valley
7 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8714 NE 152nd Ave
8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1571 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
17409 NE 78th Way
17409 NE 78th Way, Orchards, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3488 sqft
17409 NE 78th Way Available 08/19/20 NEW 5 bed 3 bath near Frontier Middle and Pioneer Elem Schools - This home in the Mountain View Meadows area of Orchards is walking distance to Frontier Middle School and Pioneer Elementary School.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8204 NE 153rd Court
8204 Northeast 153rd Court, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
8204 NE 153rd Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2-Story 3-Bedroom Home in the Heritage Neighborhood for Rent - 8204 NE 153rd Ct - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in Vancouver, available July 2020. This home boasts 2172 sq.ft.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

Last updated June 13
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified

Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified

Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Battle Ground, WA

Finding an apartment in Battle Ground that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

