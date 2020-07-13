/
pet friendly apartments
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Barberton, WA
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Barberton
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Barberton
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 11 at 09:55am
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Harney Heights
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
