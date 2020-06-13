/
3 bedroom apartments
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....
Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.
Winslow
1 Unit Available
4811 NE Dotson Loop
4811 NE Dotson Loop, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2775 sqft
Beatifull Brand New Townhouse with Water View - (RLNE5821032)
Fort Ward
1 Unit Available
2363 Robertson Avenue NE
2363 Robertson Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2658 sqft
2363 Robertson Avenue NE Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Bainbridge Island Home - Open and inviting floor plan. Downstairs features formal living and dining, kitchen with eating space, family room, den, laundry room with washer/dryer and half bath.
Manzanita
1 Unit Available
11953 Miller Road NE
11953 Miller Road Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Spacious Private Ranch Style Home - Nice Ranch style 2 story home located on Miller Road. Beautiful wrap around porch to sit and view the established gardens and fruit trees. Walk 15 minutes to the beach from this home that sits back off Miller Road.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
22 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1232 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
1 Unit Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
11 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
17 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1125 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
6397 Early Dawn Lane
6397 Northeast Early Dawn Lane, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2226 sqft
Water View North End Property - Over 2200 sqft of living space in this lovely 3 bed/2 bath home in Poulsbo. A large living room that opens up into the kitchen and breakfast nook. The gas fireplace will help to make it extra cozy on cold evenings.
1 Unit Available
16589 Norum Road
16589 Norum Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
16589 Norum Road Available 07/10/20 One of a kind Poulsbo waterfront estate.... - This is one of Poulsbo's most iconic properties. The detail in which this 1910 Craftsman home was lovingly restored will amaze.
1 Unit Available
1742 Anderson St
1742 Anderson Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Very nice duplex unit in Bremerton. - Recently remodeled 3bdr/1bth duplex unit. All appliances are included. Washer/dryer. Laminate floors in living room, kitchen and hall way. Granite kitchen counter tops. Yard care included in rent.
Manette
1 Unit Available
2420 Yulan Walk
2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
1322 Lidstrom Rd SE
1322 Lidstrom Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1715 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 133936 NEWER 1700 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR RENT. THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD. HOME INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER.
Manette
1 Unit Available
2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.
1 Unit Available
9644 Cutter Place NW
9644 Cutter Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
9644 Cutter Place NW Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Silverdale Home With Mountain View - 4bd 2.5 bath two story home in Silverdale. Vaulted ceilings and bay windows provide great natural lighting.
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
