39 Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA with garage
1 of 38
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 16
On November 6, 1040, Fife high school student Carol Peacock sat down to do her homework. The assignment from her journalism teacher was to suppose something big would happen and to write the story. She began with the headline, "Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapses." The very next day, it did. The bridge separates Artondale, WA from its neighbors in Tacoma.
The bridge, of course, was rebuilt -- hopefully stronger this time -- and now offers a convenient gateway for residents of Artondale to gain easy -- if not always quick -- access to the jobs, shopping, entertainment, and other activities available in Tacoma. Artondale is in Pierce County, with a population of just under 13,000 sharing less than 14 miles of living space. See more
Artondale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.