39 Apartments for rent in Artondale, WA with garage

City Guide for Artondale, WA

On November 6, 1040, Fife high school student Carol Peacock sat down to do her homework. The assignment from her journalism teacher was to suppose something big would happen and to write the story. She began with the headline, "Tacoma Narrows Bridge Collapses." The very next day, it did. The bridge separates Artondale, WA from its neighbors in Tacoma.